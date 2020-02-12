Court Report
Warranty Deeds
David Beckstrom to Beckstrom Properties, LLC.
Bob Arthur King Jr. to Brian James Thurber.
Zachary Battreall to Kenneth J. Brewer.
Derrick V. Plato to Tracie Denise Phillips.
Matthew A. Van Horn to Mark Roles.
Gregory Sipes to Jason Todd Stimson.
Carla J. Hubbert to Robert C. Capps.
John Randall Crow to Maize Lee.
Felonies
Jimmie Doss Lucas - burglary - second degree and knowingly receiving and concealing stolen property.
Brandon Kirk Hembree - burglary - third degree and knowingly receiving and concealing stolen property.
Marissa D. Solenberg - forgery in the second degree and unauthorized use of credit card.
Misdemeanors
Marcos Ibarra Jr. - stalking.
Jesse Lee Price - obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Alan Joseph Linde - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and no seat belt.
Devan Nichole Hampton-Mouse - driving while under the influence of drugs and no driver's license.
Misha Lashalle Hance - assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Wanda O'Rouke - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Dakota Lee Trammel - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lacey Dawn Spears - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Michael Bird - dumping trash on public/private property.
Cecil Ray Wilson - dumping trash on public/private property.
Jennifer Elaine Taylor - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Misty Bohlman-Richardson - public intoxication.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Brooke E. Baucom - breach of contract.
Security Credit Services, LLC v. Jessica Wright - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Morgan Roberts - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Lidia Valdez - indebtedness.
Denise Griffin v. Ashleigh Nicole Teague - automobile negligence.
Small Claims
Regional Finance v. Natasha Isaac - petition for judgment.
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Decharles Harris - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Mercedes M. Boling v. Dustin R. Croff.
Brenda G. Trueblood v. Tony Joe Armstong.
Fire Runs
Feb. 11
Tahlequah FD: 6:27 a.m., service call, 1116 Rozell Ave.
Death Notices
DAVIS, Debbie, 63, Tahlequah, alternative education teacher. Died Feb. 8. Funeral services, Feb. 13, 1 p.m., Tahlequah Church of Christ. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation, Feb. 12, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
EMARTHA, Richard Leon, 68, Tahlequah, sanitation technician. Died Feb. 8. Funeral services, Feb. 12, 11 a.m., DD Etchieson Methodist Church in Tahlequah.
