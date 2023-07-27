AUSTIN – A memorial service for David Garfield Caughman ("Super Dave"/"Dampaw") will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Cherokee Land Yacht Harbor, 23716 E. 876 Rd, Park Hill, OK 74451. Lunch will follow on the premises.
David Caughman, of La Grange, passed away on July 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas, after reaching the age of 71 years, seven months, and nine days. He was born in Stilwell, Oklahoma, on Nov. 30, 1951, the son of James Edward and Nathelia (Webb) Caughman. After high school, David joined the United States Army and later worked as a technician in the telephone industry.
He married Cathy Knox in 1972. From that union, a son Shawn was born. Shawn married Michelle Noe and gave David two grandsons, Tyler and Dalton.
Super Dave was an amazing cook and loved to barbecue. He enjoyed Fourth of July in Tahlequah, going to the beach, and loved to attend SandFest, an annual event held in Port Aransas, Texas. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by all that had a pleasure of knowing him.
David is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law Virgil Hurst; and nephew Eddie Ray Cochran.
He is survived by former wife Cathy Caughman; son, Shawn Caughman and wife Michelle of La Grange; two grandsons Tyler and Dalton; a special friend Connie Sue Michalsky; daughters Crystal Richter and husband Chris, and Tiffany Surman and husband Levi all of LaGrange; brothers Jim Caughman of Corpus Christie, Jerry Caughman and wife Twila of Stilwell, Oklahoma, Kevin Caughman of Park Hill, Oklahoma; sisters Becky Carver and husband Burl of Park Hill and Bobbie "Sista" Sue Hurst also of Park Hill, Oklahoma, and Ginger Glory of Briggs, Oklahoma; grandchildren Tyler Caughman, Dalton Caughman, Aubrey Graeter and Witten Graeter; friend Larry Land; "the dog he loved to hate," Sparky; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Green Country Funeral Home, 203 Commercial Road, 918-458-5055.
