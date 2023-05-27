MUSKOGEE – Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Tribes Association will host its next meeting on Saturday, June 10.
The event will take place at the King Center at 300 W. Martin Luther King in Muskogee beginning at 1 p.m.
The meeting is free and open to the general public.
Elected public officials and candidates for elective office, both tribal and non-tribal, will be recognized.
The history of the tribal Freedmen, as well as current events affecting the descendants of tribal Freedmen, will be discussed. There will not be a potluck.
For more information, contact Ivory Vann at ivory.vann1957@gmail.com or 918-360-9191, or Marilyn Vann at mkvann@hotmail.com or 405-227-9810.
