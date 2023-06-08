Music notes will bounce off the banks of the Illinois River, Sept. 7-9, as the third annual Diamond Stone Music Festival is set to take place.
With the actual festival taking place Sept. 7-9, Tye said there will also be a pre-party on Sept. 6.
"The main stage will be from 5 p.m. to midnight everyday and music will start as early as 1 p.m. each day on the side stage," said Tye.
Daniel Tye, the Diamondhead Resort event coordinator, said even though the third appearance of the festival will not be adding anything new 34 bands will be making their way to Tahlequah.
The festival will feature an array of music with genres, such as country, folk music, rock, and Americana being performed. Bands set to take the stage include the Band of Heathens, Vincent Neil Emerson, and Josh Malloy. Tye said there is another headliner who will be performing, but the name has not been released as of press time.
Diamond Stone began in 2021 and takes place in the area where the former Medicine Stone Musical Festival took place until 2019.
"We felt like there was a void in music in the area, and a void of a festival of that nature, so we were really determined to bring independent music back to Cherokee County," said Tye.
Tye said those at the resort are excited for the 2023 lineup and being able to continue bringing local musicians and bigger names to the stage for the community. Some area bands and musicians who will be performing include Lance Roark and Grammy-nominated John Fulbright.
The festival not only allow for patrons to come and listen to various national and local acts, Tye said it allow for artists to perform to a hometown crowd and to see and meet other musicians from the area.
"Out of our lineup at least 13-15 of our acts live within a 30 mile radius of Tahlequah, so there is a lot of local acts," said Tye. "There's a lot of Oklahoma acts. We really like to support a lot of acts that are born and raised here, so we like to bring in those fun national acts and acts that you may not normally see in Tahlequah, but we really like to support our local musicians, as well."
About 20 to 25 vendors are expected to set up at the site, with several holding local craft vendors and some food trucks.
Tye said he is expecting to have an audience of 2,500-3,000 people this year, as Diamond Stone sold tickets in 35 different states in 2022.
"It's really neat to have people coming to Tahlequah from all over the country, so it's really neat to have them all coming for our little music festival," said Tye.
While the festival will be hosting some big names like larger corporate festivals, Tye said it has the laid back atmosphere that comes from the Illinois River creating a friendly environment.
The festival will take place at Diamondhead Resort 12081 State Highway 10. For more information, go to www.diamondstonefestival.com.
