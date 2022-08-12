Bargain hunters and spring cleaners rejoice, this year's National Garage Sale Day falls on Saturday, Aug. 13 and individuals all around town — and one online — are setting up shop.
Debbie Taylor held a garage sale this past Friday, one she said she has pretty often.
“I always leave [my stuff] set up here because my brother-in-law owns the building,” said Taylor.
Taylor said she uses garage sales to supplement her income.
“I get a lot of regulars and that come to see what I have, as I always have something new,” said Taylor. “I sold quite a bit yesterday.”
Taylor had a variety of items for sale — like clothes and home decor — but one category remains her bestseller.
“I usually sell my 'man stuff' pretty quickly,” said Taylor
For Taylor, “man stuff” includes things like weed eaters and leaf blowers.
Taylor said she was inspired to start holding garage sales after the passing of her husband, which left her feeling secluded.
“It gets me out and make me be social,” said Taylor.
She said she’s made some friends through her sales.
Haggling prices is often a point of contention at garage sales. Karen Haner, who held a sale with Debbie Jordan on Friday, said she “doesn’t really care for it.”
“We make stuff cheap enough,” said Haner. “Most of my stuff is new — my granddaughter’s [clothes].”
Taylor, on the other hand, said she likes to haggle.
“I usually do it jokingly,” said Taylor. “If they lowball me, I’ll try to go halfway.”
Haner and Jordan held their sale in order to clean out Jordan’s garage. Haner is a fan of the selling method.
“It’s easier to get rid of stuff this way,” said Haner.
Garage sales are no longer solely outdoor affairs. Through Facebook pages like Tahlequah Area Online Garage Sale, selling used or unwanted items has gone digital, as page admin Anney Kiser explained.
“I started the site so that people would have a place to buy and sale items to make it more convenient then having a yard sale, so that people that are busy with jobs, families or other things can list their items to sale or buy then set up a time and place to buy or sale those items,” said Kiser.
Kiser said she started the page in 2013 and has seen a lot of interest.
“We instantly had a lot if member requests to join and we now have over 26,000 members,” said Kiser.
