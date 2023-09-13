TAHLEQUAH – Donald G. Mayes of Welling, Oklahoma, passed away at the age of 87 on Sept. 10, 2023, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Don was born March 24, 1936, in Proctor, Oklahoma, to William J. (Bill) and Ruby (Moody) Mayes. Don attended Proctor Grade School and graduated from Westville High School in 1955. He attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, graduating with a master's degree in education. Don also attended Emporia State college and Kansas State college. He met and later married Zora Helen Jones on Feb. 16, 1957. They had a son, Donald Jr., and a daughter, Twila Jeannette.
Don and Zora moved to Frankfort, Kansas, where he started his teaching career. Don accepted a position as an elementary principal in Marysville, Kansas, and later in Holton, Kansas. In 1982, Don and Zora decided to return to their roots and built a home in the Welling area. Don was an elementary principal for Oaks and Okay schools until he retired in 1997.
Don was an avid bargain hunter and rarely missed a flea market weekend or garage sale. Don was a trader of all things and a collector. He had so much fun finding a deal. Don and Zora enjoyed cross country motorcycle trips with friends to Canada, Mexico, and Las Vegas. Many weekends were spent camping and boating at the lake with family. In his younger days, he was in a bowling league, Don and Zora were even square dancers. Don always had a story to tell you, or even two or three.
Don leaves behind a daughter, Twila White and partner Harold Ratner of Topeka, Kansas; a sister, Mary Hayden of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Devin White and wife Angela of Whiting, Kansas, Jeremy White and wife Amber of Hoyt, Kansas, Trey Mayes and wife Amy of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Megan Mayes of Boonesboro, Maryland; four great-grandchildren, Gracie, Ellie, Parker, and Braxton; a nephew, nieces, and some great friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, wife Zora, and son Donald Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Hart Funeral Home in Tahlequah, with service to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Welling Fire Department in Welling, Oklahoma.
Hart Funeral Home, 1506 N. Grand Ave., 918-456-8823.
