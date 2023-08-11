Dozens of passage in the Bible command Jews – and later, Christians – to welcome the stranger in their midst. Even Christ himself, in Matthew 25, suggested punishment awaits those who neglect or oppress: “Whatever you have done to the least of these, you have done to me.”
It’s surprising, then, that so many who profess to be followers of Christ would pump their fists and holler with glee at the gross mistreatment heaped upon undocumented immigrants trying to gain entry into the United States via the Rio Grande.
No sensible American wants our borders open to criminals, and few would deny there’s a crisis at the southern border. Furthermore, most folks who keep up with current events know the incompetent do-nothings in Congress are paralyzed when it comes to formulating a rational plan to alleviate it. But what Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is doing with Operation Lone Star is cruel, inhumane, and diametrically opposed to core tenets of the Judeo-Christian faith.
Representatives with several reputable media outlets have visited the scene and described the nightmare. Last week, two dead bodies were found in the river near a floating barrier installed to thwart migrants. The round buoys are bolstered by miles of razor wire on the riverbank, along with steel cargo containers. An orange barrier composed of these buoys runs the length of three football fields, anchored with cables and concrete footings, with serrated metal plates that resemble circular saw blades – and have the same effect on the human body as that blade would.
When challenged about the efficacy of his methods, Abbott predictably lied, saying it will “save lives.” No one with a lick of sense would believe that, even the fist-pumpers who say the migrants are getting what they deserve.
Last month, a medic operating along the border was among those ordered to push migrants back into the river and deny them water. The state denies it, but Abbott has fibbed so many times, who knows what to believe? and the fact that were witnesses compounds the problem, especially since those witnesses saw children forced into the water.
Someone needs to do something, but no one will. Congress is too cowardly or impotent to take action, especially when so many who view all desperate migrants as drug dealers and pimps are pressuring the craven lawmakers to see things their way. Most are families just wanting a better life for their kids, but never mind the truth when a fiction will serve the Texas governor better.
Gov. Abbott and those of his ilk had better hope hell is a fiction, just like their stories demeaning the desperately poor and terrified migrants they are persecuting. Otherwise, they’ll be joining the rest of the “goats” in the parable for their “eternal punishment.”
In the meantime, those who follow the Judaeo-Christian faith should be appalled – and they should demand action. One cannot claim to be “pro-life” and support policies that lead to the death of migrants.
