Florida’s new “standards” for public education are not just disgraceful; they are an abomination, and bear false witness to every student who cracks open a book.
Back in the early 20th century, a “historian” named Ulrich Bonnell Phillips tried to justify slavery by insisting it offered training the newly “civilized” slaves would find valuable once they were given their freedom. His claim is very much like the one the U.S. government made when it stripped Native children away from their families and dumped them in boarding schools so they wouldn’t grow up to be “wild Indians.”
What Mr. Phillips failed to mention was that slaves, by law, were not allowed to seek any type of education. The only things they were “trained” for were tasks their masters needed performed on the plantations or wherever else they were shackled. Nor did Mr. Phillips pay much attention to the beatings, rapes, and other vile treatment the slaveowners visited upon people they deemed little more than animals.
Florida’s new curriculum harkens back to those days – only now, the proudly bigoted governor, Ron DeSantis, in his haste to erase history, has effectively made it a law that no child can be educated. Instead, the hapless kids are being indoctrinated with racist propaganda.
DeSantis, in defending the latest move of his regime, said this to a reporter when asked about the textbooks: “They’re probably going to show that some of the folks that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life.”
His ineloquent speaking aside, what does that man think these African human beings were doing before they were kidnapped, put in legirons, and thrown into the disease-ridden holds of ships? Just sitting around on the savannah, waiting for their food to walk up and their shelters to build themselves? In fact, Africans possessed far more technical skills in that day than did many Americans. That was also true of Native Americans, a few hundred years earlier, when Europeans sauntered onto this land. Even now, one can see writings of the Natives, who picked up European languages rapidly, whereas most Europeans never even began to understand their dialects. The writings reveal the Natives scoffed at the short, pink, hairy, ignorant men from overseas, who were bereft of any real skills and suffering from malnutrition. They would have starved to death if not for the compassion of some Natives.
Those are facts some folks like DeSantis are itching to erase. He probably doesn’t realize that Egypt, where the pyramids were built several thousand years ago, is in Africa. Perhaps he believes little green men from Mars descended upon the planet and helped those savage North Africans build a civilization. More likely, he’s convinced himself bands of superior white men crossed the Mediterranean and did the deed.
A number of folks in these parts — especially those of Native ancestry — supported Donald Trump, but then rejected him because of his perceived racism. They threw their 2024 support behind DeSantis, whom they first believed to be a smarter, more rational conservative alternative. Turns out he’s a purveyor of fascist ideals that would have done Hitler proud. Trump’s label for his competitor, “DeSanctimonius,” is apt.
The most frightening thing about what is happening in Florida is that some education-hating statehouse stooges in Oklahoma will wet all over themselves trying to emulate DeSantis’ policies. Oklahomans must ramp up our efforts now to root them out and keep that from happening. Our kids deserve better. Our kids deserve the truth, no matter how unsavory it might be.
