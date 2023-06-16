With the U.S. Supreme Court's trend of squeaking out rulings with a 5-4 margin, the 7-2 decision upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act was a solid victory for Indigenous tribes.
A few scholars expressed surprise; given former President Trump's sometimes contentious relationship with tribal nations, they speculated that his high court nominees – Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and even Neil Gorsuch, who led the charge on McGirt v. Oklahoma – would side with the petitioners. But Gorsuch has been predictably pro-tribe, and the other two followed him down what some would view as a "liberal" path. In truth, it's a righteous path.
The petitioners in Haaland v. Brackeen claimed the ICWA was unconstitutional, as it could prevent people of other races – in this case, white people – from adopting Native children. ICWA, enacted by Congress in 1978, requires states to notify tribes and seek placement with the child's extended family, fellow tribal members, or families of other tribes. Every American of a certain age will recall how Native children – up to 35% of them – were being snatched from their families and placed with adoptive families, in foster care, or in orphanages. And Americans with that sort of institutional memory personally know several Natives who were victimized this way.
The petitioners in this case claimed ICWA is race-based and thus violates the 14th Amendment. But the robed ones – seven of them, anyway – saw things from a different perspective. The lens through which they viewed the case was one built on the sovereignty of Native tribes, which had been ensured in perpetuity through numerous treaties with the U.S. government. In other words, the question of whether ICWA is "race-based" is moot.
The court's majority recognized the horrendous treatment of Indigenous people at the hands of the U.S. government – which, it must be said, was composed of white people. Indigenous land and other resources were stolen, women raped, children murdered. ICWA was just a small effort at rectifying this centuries-old nightmare. As President Joe Biden put it, referring to the "painful history" of the "forced assimilation" of Native children: "These were acts of unspeakable cruelty that affected generations of Native children and threatened the very survival of tribal nations. [The ICWA] was our nation's promise: never again."
Native children had their culture, traditions and family histories stolen from them. Had the court ruled the other way, that theft would continue, and non-Indian families – even if well-intentioned – could continue robbing them of their heritage. Study after study shows Indigenous children are far more likely to thrive with their own families than outsiders. The petitioners argued that ICWA puts tribal interests above those of the children, but an objective, impartial observer would say the opposite – that the petitioners care more about their own selfish interests than those of the child.
The only troubling aspect of the decision is the two dissenters. Those of that aforementioned certain age can recall the brutal confirmation hearings for Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, and the opinions of these gentlemen in this case and others are clearly tainted by resentment over being run through the same mill most other justices were churned through. Kavanaugh has voted as a pragmatist several times, and few in modern times have been assailed worse than he was, especially on social media and through the MeToo movement.
Thomas and Alito need to get over their bitterness and self-serving beliefs, or step down from the bench. Until they do, Americans can hope better minds will prevail. This week's ruling is cause for celebration – not just by Native peoples, but by everyone who cares about justice.
