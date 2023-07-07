Oklahomans should Gov. Kevin Stitt credit where it’s due, even when they disagree with his handling of other issues. And when it comes to interstate train travel, his actions will go down in history on the positive side of the ledger.
Almost ever since Oklahoma and Texas officials shook hands to get a rail line back open between the two states, certain short-sighted members of the Legislature have been trying to kill off the Heartland Flyer. Of course, those officials always want to eliminate anything a good number of “regular folks” find convenient or enjoy, so they can use taxpayer money to lick the boots of their well-heeled donors.
Stitt is known for pushing back against those who defy him – and in the case of the Heartland Flyer and its future sister, the Northern Flyer, that type of belligerence may serve the state well. Now, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is on board in a public way, partnering with Amtrak to offer new pricing options. That started Thursday, July 6.
A quick look at the Amtrak website explains the choices. For a long time, ticket prices have been standard, depending on how far the customer wanted to travel. The line starts in downtown Oklahoma City and ends in Fort Worth, with stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley and Ardmore in Oklahoma, and Gainesville in Texas. Now, a trip originating in OKC and terminating in Fort Worth will cost $20 per person, nonrefundable with a possible cancel/change fee; $31, with refundability options and no change fee; and $54, fully refundable before departure with no change or cancel fees.
The Daily Press has long been a vocal advocate for beefing up America’s passenger rail, and we will continue to be so – even though a few of our sister newspapers don’t share our enthusiasm. Train travel is economical; one can’t drive from OKC to Fort Worth for $20. A passenger can kick back in a comfortable seat that looks more like an easy chair, with only one seat adjacent – even better than first class in an airliner. There’s at-seat lighting, a tray table and an outlet to plug in devices. The Heartland Flyer also has a snack bar, with reasonably priced fare. Best of all, the passenger avoids the stress associated with driving on Oklahoma’s poorly maintained highways, with its equally poor drivers, and once in Texas, the continued snarls associated with eternally ongoing construction. The train passenger can read a book, have a cocktail, catch up on work projects – while letting the engineer do the driving.
As far as the Northern Flyer, that project has been languishing for far too long until Stitt and others – like Sen. Bill Coleman and Rep. Ken Luttrell – spoke up. The latter two gentlemen chair and co-chair the Rail Caucus for Oklahoma. The proposed route would take this new line from OKC to Wichita, Kansas, and then to Kansas City, where riders could link up with the Southwest Chief and go to either Chicago or Los Angeles and points in between. That’s opposed to the Heartland Flyer, from which riders can go to LA or Chicago via the Texas Eagle.
The state of Texas has long subsidized the Eagle – though some lawmakers in that state would rather the “socialist” nature of this project be kept under wraps. The Northern Flyer has even more locales on board: 49 cities, six counties, and 19 Chambers of Commerce along the I-35 corridor. That’s an amazing – and these days, almost unheard-of – amount of bipartisan support.
We encourage everyone to book an excursion from at least OKC to Fort Worth, even if they have to return that evening. They’d still have about four hours to kick around downtown Fort Worth. Few who have taken that advice have been disappointed. There’s plenty of scenery, and riders will notice other towns they pass through have stations, but their city officials either don’t see the value in affordable and comfortable mass transit, or they – like so many others – are lining their pockets with whatever public monies they can get their mitts on.
Perhaps now that some state-level officials in Oklahoma are offering their support, things will change. This should be a project of which it can truly be said: “All aboard!”
