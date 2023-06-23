Just a few more days remain for voting in TDP’s annual “Best of Cherokee County” contest, known variously throughout the years as “Tahlequah At Its Best” and “Best of the Best.”
Already, more than 3,000 people have participated, with more than 50,000 votes cast, combined, in all the categories. The ballot will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
Votes can be cast once a day from an email address, so there’s a bit of leeway. That may be important to participants who grouse that they used to be able to “stuff the ballot box” by filling out dozens of paper ballots in years past. But when you think about it, that defeats the purpose; it doesn’t really tell the community who or what the majority of residents consider the “best.”
The same thing could be argued given the ability to vote every day. But the time period is far shorter, so not that much “cheating” – if you want to look at it that way – can be done. And the online-only format is more convenient, too. With paper ballots, we only counted those that were at least 50% complete. With the online ballot, participants can choose which categories they want to participate in, from one to the entire list.
Remember, the URL is https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/readers-choice. You have to have the hyphen to get there. Just click on the gray boxes and the various categories will appear.
Good luck to those who were nominated! We’ll know the winners next week, and our ad staff will begin notifying them. At the end of July, we’ll have a magazine with the list.
* * *
In the meantime, we’re wrapping up our second edition of the rebooted Tahlequah Grapevine magazine. Among the stories readers will see will be features on NSU’s Wilson Hall, beloved historian Beth Herrington, a couple of key figures with STIR, water recreation, and more.
Ad sales for this highly popular product will end early next week, either Monday or Tuesday. We can guarantee advertisers some of the best exposure they’ll get all year, second only to the Best of Cherokee County winners magazine. The writing is outstanding – something any business or institution can be proud to sponsor.
Contact Heather Ruotolo or Chris Barnhart immediately to reserve your space!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.