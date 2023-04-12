Every four years, just before elections, the teeth of voters are collectively bared. Incumbents are attacked mercilessly, and no matter what good they’ve done in office, they’re pilloried for something else. The same is true for challengers: They are the subject of strange and unproven allegations, and both they and the incumbents trade barbs as rapidly as bullets fly on a firing range.
Think we’re talking about U.S. or Oklahoma elections? Not this time. We’re talking about the Cherokee Nation tribal elections, and though the gloves came off several months ago, the claws are starting to emerge. and people on both sides of the aisle – or perhaps we should say, all four sides – are demanding that TDP and other media outlets fall in line with their preferred candidates.
That we won’t do, despite subtle threats and attacks for not picking a side. An endorsement is a rare thing from TDP, for a number of reasons, but first and foremost, they don’t do much good. While people don’t mind getting suggestions on what to vote for, they resent being told whom to vote for. They want to make their own decisions, without prodding from a media outlet that may or may not have its own reasons for backing a certain candidate.
Every time we think an election cycle couldn’t become more toxic, we’re wrong. The 2023 cycle for the tribe will be a bloody battle, and media outlets are expected to report gossip from Facebook pages that have their own axes to grind. As with any other type of “news,” legitimate media are bound by certain legal constraints. We can’t just print rumors; we have to have reliable sources and legal documentation. When it’s news, we’ll report it, but not without some background and evidence.
We were asked by no less than four people this week why we never reported on the raises Cherokee Nation officials approved for themselves in early 2022. The truth is, we DID report it – back in early 2022. We have reported other incidents involving tribal officials and candidates, and find it puzzling that detractors didn’t notice when it happened. Their demands that we now regurgitate those issues are tantamount to asking us to get involved in their campaigns.
That’s not our job. If fans of candidates want to use the behavior or records of opponents to lambaste them, they are free to do so. What they are not free to do is insist we sign up for their campaigns. Nor will we print rumors or base reports, even filed with cops, without a reason to do so. It should be remembered that anyone can accuse anyone else of anything, at any time, in a police report. That includes theft, assaults, protective orders, and even rape. That’s why we no longer publish names in minor offenses until charges are filed, orders are signed, or evidence is presented.
The deadline has long ago passed for candidate announcements. We will, however, allow tribal candidates a chance to express themselves in our annual Progress edition, publishing the last day of April. For information on how to do that, contact TDP Advertising Director Heather Ruotolo at hruotolo@tahlequahdailypress.com or 918-456-8833 extension 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.