Many older adults can’t wrap their heads around the latest generation, known colloquially as “Generation Z.” They don’t understand the prejudices many older Americans were raised with. They are tolerant, interested in education, career-oriented, but still fun-loving.
The Boomers and Millennials may not like it, but eventually, they’ll run the country – and the world. There’s nothing anyone can do to stop this – not State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters with his appallingly draconian attempts to subvert public schools; Gov. Kevin Stitt with his ongoing war against Indigenous Nations, of which many Gen-Z’ers are members; or members of Congress in both parties, who continue pushing their own senseless agendas.
The older peers of Gen-Z’ers have to listen to them and try to understand where they’re coming from. That group of young adults – ranging in age up to 24 years old – have seen what’s happening in this country, and they’re getting increasingly involved in U.S. affairs. The rest of us should welcome them, if for no other reason than we can’t stop them.
Among the most active is David Hogg, who has just launched a PAC to support young candidates for political office. Hogg, now 23, was among the survivors of the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, and he later graduated from Harvard. Now, he wants to help young people find their voice. His reasoning: “For every year of Trump’s presidency, I think there was a new chapter of a social movement that was born, whether it was the Women’s March, March for Our Lives, the environmental movement, or the movement for Black Lives Matter.”
Most of those “movements” will set the teeth of local conservatives on edge. But if older folks don’t engage with the young people, they not only won’t understand what the “kids” are all about, but they won’t be able to temper the kids’ viewpoints with rationales of their own. And connection is a must; Hogg and others are working to attract and back candidates under 35 years old for federal offices, and under 30 for state offices.
Hogg’s main focus has been curbing gun violence. Those who are opposed to gun control of any type ought to pay attention, because compromise – or worse – will eventually be forced upon them. Dismissing Hogg and his peers with the pejorative “woke” label might be effective now, but in a couple of decades, it won’t matter – and neither will those who lash out in deep-seated prejudice and fear.
Hogg’s group will have an impact, whether anyone else likes it or not. The best thing his detractors can do now is persuade them that they are ready to reach across the aisle and at least listen, even if they don’t agree.
