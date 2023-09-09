For the past couple of years, the Daily Press has been looking for a conservative columnist – preferably a woman, since we regularly publish six male conservative columnists. We found the perfect fit.
Cindy Allen recently retired as the editor/publisher of the Enid News & Eagle, one of TDP’s sister papers. Although we were trying to find a writer in Cherokee County, Cindy is close enough, and her rational, no-nonsense approach to issues is one all readers will appreciate. Her style is somewhat like that of Tahlequah native Randy Gibson, whose column appears in our Tuesday edition. Cyndi’s will publish in the Thursday edition.
Many TDP readers still do not have internet access, which is why the “local-ish” opinion pieces are slated for print editions. Last year, we added a column on grammar by NSU Professor Emeritus Dr. Bob McQuitty. It appears in our Wednesday e-edition.
TDP devotes more space to personal columns – opinion or informative – than nearly any other daily paper in the state. We believe almost everyone has something to say, and if they can say it well enough that we don’t have to invest an unreasonable amount of time editing their work, we’d like to share it with the public. We regularly run 16 local-ish columns every week, and would love to add more.
We know of one coming soon for our Friday e-edition on our Arts & Entertainment page. Local author and thespian Layce Gardner, who is technically retired, is putting a toe back into the spotlight. Layce just started writing for TDP as a features stringer, and she is going to launch a column wherein she reviews local plays, musical productions, and other events – and perhaps books and movies. We are confident she would welcome feedback and suggestions; email her at kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com, and we will be pass it along.
Those who would like to stretch their literary chops can email us and we will discuss options. It’s important to note we cannot pay columnists, but the exposure can be invaluable.
We do pay, however, for stringers. Whereas columnists come up with their own ideas and approach their work from a creative standpoint, stringers staff events and write stories as assigned by the editor. The pay scale for contract work varies, according to length, sourcing, quotes, locale, time spent on the project and how well-written it is. A piece we spend considerable time reworking is worth less than clean copy. Also, followup pieces, which use much of the same material published in earlier articles, are compensated less. Original graphics or photos also enhance compensation.
Anyone who has schedule flexibility and can write well is encouraged to inquire. We especially need folks who can cover things on weekends or evenings, but all stringers must be able to make deadlines. Our sister papers in Muskogee and Stilwell also need stringers, so anyone willing to do work for all three publications can make a good supplemental income. Especially critical right now are sports stringers at all locations. Interested folks should email Executive Editor Kim Poindexter, at the earlier mentioned address.
We at TDP have always believed ours is a community newspaper, which means we want the community to play a role in its production. In this way, we can offer an eclectic, interesting array of material for readers. And some of our columnists have noticed their work is seen elsewhere across the CNHI landscape. You never know where a little “side hustle” can lead you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.