The next few years will be brutal in terms of hate, venom and lies on the political scene. Those who watched the Republican presidential debate, or former President Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson, will understand what that means.
Ron DeSantis and Trump may have been tight at one time, but the Florida governor is running a distant second. His campaign launch was kind of a wash, and Trump got in a number of digs. Here are some unfiltered quotes, if the reader will forgive: “‘Rob,’ My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)…. hold your horses, Elon. The real president is going to say a few words. The Devil, I’m going to kick your ass very soon. Hitler, you’re already dead. Dick Cheney sounds like you’ll be joining Hitler very soon. Klaus Schwab and George Soros, I’m putting both your asses in jail. And Ron DeSanctimonious, you can kiss my big beautiful 2024 presidential ass. Trump 2024 baby, let’s go. …Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster.”
Trump did utter at least two truths: First, he does have a rather large backside, and second, most observers are convinced he will kick DeSantis’ ample one as well. A local conservative expressed the hope that Elon Musk will run for president or at least join Trump’s ticket. Not only was he unaware that Musk is from South Africa, he was unaware one has to be born in this country to be president. Otherwise, Arnold Schwarzenegger would’ve had his turn in the Oval Office.
Another conservative blogger recently wrote a piece about how sad it is the candidates are using social media as their platforms of choice, because social media is not the “real world.” He admitted that he lives in that fake world, and needed to get out of it. Another blogger said essentially the same thing. People are beginning to believe everything they see on social media, which is why scammers have been able to hijack the accounts of many locals. Liberal and conservative, we can all agree on this.
Social media is dumbing us down, and despots in other countries are watching and waiting. Those who have lost a sense of discernment need to stay off of there. When people start validating their opinions by telling friends they’ve “done my research,“ and that research came from social media, they’ve lost whatever modicum of credibility they once had.
Mainstream media may have gotten a black eye, but the fact is, if they do not adhere to legal standards imposed upon them, they will be sued out of existence. On social media, there are no standards, so account holders can spew whatever lies they want and probably get away with it. The situation is changing, but not quickly enough. Politicians also know they can get away with lying on social media, so this is why those inclined to prevarication stick to that, instead of traditional media, which may or may not pass on the lies.
Many people still believe Biden “stole” the election from Trump, but this is puzzling, since Republicans in charge of counting ballots in every state would have found votes for Trump if they could have. And while Fox News can afford to take a legal hit borne of lies, most media cannot. But all media – and those who are part of it – must commit to not being part of the problem.
Do not share anything with friends on social media unless you are absolutely sure it’s true. Remember, if you do not have the concrete proof, it might not be the truth. It might be a lie. Don't be part of the charade.
