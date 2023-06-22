Although there were a few dozen power outages and a number of trees taken out by last weekend’s storm, Cherokee County escaped the worst of it.
In fact, many local residents had no idea how bad it was until they began seeing news reports Monday – or more likely, seeing comments on social media by their friends in the hardest-hit areas.
Weather events of this magnitude should be no surprise to Oklahomans. Over the past several years, Cherokee County has witnessed three major events that were once called “50-year floods” or “100-year floods.” Tornadoes seem to be wreaking more havoc than usual. And monster storms like the one that took out the power for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans aren’t quite as rare as they once were.
Some scientists might mumble something about “climate change.” They would be dismissed by naysayers – those happy folks who evidently enjoy the warmth their heads derive from perpetual burial in the sand. Whether the government, or private business, or anyone else can or should take action to mitigate it may be a question over which the body politic can haggle. But the tinfoil hat wearers can no longer classify it as a conspiracy – not when there are felled trees in their own yards and meat spoiling in their refrigerators.
As the cleanup continues, it’s apparent that this storm will break off into dozens of little tragedies. Families will lose thousands of dollars worth of food in their freezers, unless they have generators – and their insurance probably won’t cover it. Many homes have been devastated, and though insurance might cover that, this will result in all the insurance companies jacking up their rates. The declaration of an emergency will, in theory, keep gasoline stations from price gouging, but that’s only a theory. Several locals have reported that not only are out-of-towners emptying tanks at our gas stations, they’ve seen prices spike upward elsewhere.
There’s a silver lining in this cloud: Several folks have reported that their communities came together to help clean up yards, and even staged picnics for the volunteers. It’s that spirit of cooperation that Oklahomans used to be known for, and perhaps will once again – if we can somehow overcome our political differences.
Some of the politicians will make that tough. One aspect of this evolving story reveals that both the governor and lieutenant governor were out of state, engaging in what can only be described as political maneuvering – and probably on the taxpayer dime. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat hadn’t even been informed that he was “in charge,” but when he found out from the governor’s office – not the governor himself – he quickly signed the emergency order. Those who voted for Gov. Kevin Stitt ought to be disturbed that he put personal business over the plight of the people he was elected to serve.
In the coming weeks, our fellow Oklahomans will need our help. We have it in us to show the rest of the country how it’s done – and we should act accordingly.
This isn’t the first time we needed to come together. It won’t be the last.
