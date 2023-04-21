Area folks who are convinced COVID-19 is a thing of the past are either kidding themselves, or they’re part of that network of conspiracy theorists best known for their disconnect with reality.
That virus is continuing to make its rounds, and although the most recent strains don’t seem to be as deadly as their predecessors, people are still dying, here and there. But for the most part, they’re too sick to work for the time being, or are precluded by policy from showing up once they test positive. Many would argue we should’ve been treating influenza the same way, because the less exposure in groups, the less likely everyone will become infected.
COVID is still closing offices and businesses temporarily, and that has been the case at the TDP this week. It’s been frustrating for many people, especially those who wanted copies of our recently published Tahlequah Grapevine, a reboot of a magazine we produced over a decade ago. It was popular then, and will prove to be popular now, with its hyperlocal focus on people, product, problems, projects and programs. We hope the office will reopen Monday, April 24, and at that time, readers can pick up copies we’ve stashed for them.
Another problem with the office closure is that we’re smack in the middle of our biggest edition of the year: the annual Progress issue, which will hit the streets in the weekend edition of April 29-30. We’re wrapping up sales and writing for that project, but we may still be able to get in a few last-minute ads for those who want to participate. Call Heather Ruotolo or Chris Barnhart at 918-456-8833 and leave a message. Monday morning will be the absolute latest we can accommodate folks.
We appreciate the patience and support of our readers and advertisers during this trying time, which only seems to be piling on to the trouble our industry has been having lately. Most readers have seen what happened in McCurtain County, where elected officials discussed a plot to kill a local newspaper reporter. That’s the most high-profile case we’ve seen in these parts, but make no mistake: Journalists everywhere are being threatened, and it’s getting worse as the years roll by.
- This is nothing new; we’ve always gotten the occasional death threat, or more often, a promise of a “good, old-fashioned *ss-whoopin’.” It’s disconcerting, but we must still do our job, which is to expose exactly the type of person who would threaten us or anyone else. We can only do that with community support.
Thanks again for your patience, and we’ll see you soon!
