Most people won't read the 49-page indictment leveled against former President Donald Trump. The majority of Americans have already decided where they stand, based on information gleaned from social media channels that conform to their personal beliefs. An eventual verdict won't change their minds.
That fact alone reveals the depths we've sunk to as a nation; we assume criminal behavior of those we hate, and eschew proof of wrongdoing by those we admire. The refusal to countenance truths we find unsavory renders us vulnerable to hostile outside forces. A mushroom cloud over Manhattan isn't the implication; world leaders like Vladimir Putin are far too smart to drop a nuclear bomb. While Trump repeatedly asked staffers about nukes as an option to force recalcitrant despots in line, Putin understands the consequences and would prefer to win hearts and minds. And he's already won over those impressed by his relationship with Trump.
This is one reason why, if the allegations are accurate, even Trump's most ardent fans should be concerned. Trump may not have been contemplating the sale of state secrets; he may have taken the documents, as his daughter-in-law speculated, for his scrapbooks. After all, he's long been famous for cobbling together paeans to himself. But prosecutors say he played foot-loose and fancy-free with highly sensitive documents, and if they can prove it, anyone who doesn't find Trump's behavior disturbing cannot claim to be a patriot, nor an advocate for justice and freedom.
To laymen, the charges may sound routine, redundant, and even petty: Willful retention of national defense information; conspiracy to obstruct justice; withholding a document or a record; corruptly concealing a document or record; concealing a document in a federal investigation; scheme to conceal; false statements and representations. But the meat on the bone is the specific reason for each charge, and those detail not only a pattern of lying to authorities, but of deception that could undermine national security. Whether Trump understood the gravity of his actions is not known, but prosecutors say he passed around top-secret material like a teen with a cavalier attitude about COVID might shuttle a marijuana joint at a party.
Trump is innocent until proved guilty, and detractors should not dismiss this cornerstone of American jurisprudence. But neither should Trump's fans claim investigators and prosecutors are ready to ruin their own reputations just to have a go at the 45th president. Discerning individuals would allow for the possibility that these professionals are just doing their jobs, with no ulterior motive. Implying otherwise is irrational, and frankly, stupid.
Also irrational is the sanctimonious "butter emails" defense some are employing to justify Trump's purported activities or deflect blame. They blather on about Hunter Biden's laptop, or other Biden family malfeasance, and fall back on the arguments painting Hillary Clinton as having sprung from the bowels of hell. If these accusations eventually turn out to be true, no one should be surprised; after all, they're politicians. But two wrongs – or hundreds of them – don't make a right.
Furthermore, it's fair to wonder why Trump's people did not charge them when he was in office. Logic dictates that failure to "lock them up" points to one of three conclusions: Trump's people did not have sufficient evidence to make the cases; he and his staff are incompetent, or at least less intelligent than their targets; or they took bribes to leave those particular criminals alone.
Trump's base will ignore that deduction, but anyone who cares to read the indictment documents can do it here: https://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/static/2023/06/trump-indictment.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.