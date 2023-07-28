Nobody was surprised when Tahlequah Farmers’ Market was voted the best of its kind in Oklahoma in 2022. Anyone who has casually driven by Norris Park on a Saturday morning, even without stopping, can see how popular and well-organized it is.
Now, local residents again have a chance to put TFM at the top of the list – where it deserves to be. The 75th best was an honor, but not nearly good enough for what TFM has to offer. In fact, it doesn’t even matter if you’re local; anyone who knows the truth about Marla Saeger and her vendors can weigh in.
This year, we’re not just after the honor of best farmers’ market in the state, and not even the seventh-best in the Southwest, also accorded to TFM last year. In 2023, we want everyone to know it’s the best in the nation. If TFM snares a top spot in the America’s Farmers Market Celebration, it could be awarded part of a $15,000 prize. Imagine what that sort of cash infusion could do to beef up TFM even more!
Not that it needs much more. Under the able guidance of Saeger, TFM is a regional gem that has drawn customers, vendors, craftspeople, and musicians from all over the region. Among the musicians to take the stage regularly is R.E. “Eddie” Glenn, locally known as the last full-time photographer for the Tahlequah Daily Press – back when there was such a thing as a “darkroom.” He and other artists have made shopping at TFM – or just hanging out and browsing – a worthwhile diversion.
Folks from Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, and even a couple of well-impressed guests from Texas are among those who have dropped by. This year, a few from New Mexico, Colorado and Louisiana have dropped a line to TDP about the unique character of TFM. Many are repeat attendees, with one saying it’s become sort of a “weekend diversion more enjoyable than the river.” That’s a pretty decent compliment, and they may be able to take in some fall foliage next visit, since the downtown market will run through October.
TFM is more than just a Saturday morning sale. Organizers have taken a “mini market” to various elementary schools, mainly targeting third-graders. According to Saeger, many of these kids had never even seen a fresh vegetable, much less eaten one. With the help of “veggie bucks,” they have chosen their own samples and taken them home. Many of these events are familiar to TDP readers, since we generally staff them.
If you haven’t checked out the TFM this year, do it. We’ve never heard from a soul who didn’t like it, and who didn’t find something worth buying. And then, cast your ballots.
The rules have changed. It’s only one vote per person. TFM organizers say attempts to submit multiple votes by the same person using different email addresses will be tossed out. Voting has been ongoing since June 19, but there’s plenty of time left; it won’t stop until Sept. 19.
Here’s the link: https://markets.farmland.org/market/tahlequah-farmers-market/. If you have trouble, contact TFM or Marla on Facebook. And please, spread the word!
