HULBERT – Two new animal ambassadors were recently welcomed to Three Forks Nature Center at Sequoyah State Park, and several events are planned for this summer to get visitors out into the great outdoors.
The center’s newest residents are Shadow and Luna, a pair of striped skunks.
“Both of the girls were illegal pets, [a time period during which] they were fixed and de-scented,” said Three Forks Nature Center Naturalist and Recreation Coordinator Sierra Coon.
The two skunks came to the nature center in January from Wild Heart Ranch, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization, where they were deemed non-releasable due to imprintation on humans and a lack of natural defense mechanisms.
“So the girls both live with us, and they are getting acclimated to their outdoor enclosure, but they are absolutely loving it. They’re having a lot of new first-time experiences, so it’s fun to get to watch,” Coon said.
This includes “lots of dandelion-eating and hunting for grubs.”
Coon said visitors have enjoyed learning about the skunks.
“The guests have really loved getting to see them, especially [since it’s] a closer encounter with the species that most people fear,” said Coon. “It’s really good to get that education going for these individuals and inform them why [skunks are] such incredible species for us to have in an environment [where visitors] don’t have to be afraid of getting sprayed.”
Three Forks has several older residents in its care, including Wiley the coyote, who is 17, and Pretty Girl, the barred owl, who is 24.
“We’re making sure they remain happy and healthy as their age progresses,” said Coon.
In the wild, Coon said a lifespan of five to eight years is pretty common for a coyote, while barred owls can get up to about 15.
“Of course, living in care [the animals] have a higher chance of their life expectancy being exceeded. They have a really good vet that takes good care of them,” she said.
Coon said she wants visitors to have is a fun and memorable experience at the nature center.
“I want them to be educated about our native plants and animals, especially the ambassadors species that we house here at the nature center and why we have them. That’s the most critical point of our nature center, in my eyes,” she said.
Coon said one of the main goals at the center is to educate the public on what to do if they find orphaned or injured animals, as many will take them home and try to raise them.
“They have good intent behind it, but the animals become imprinted so they’re not suited to be released into the wild. The ones that get surrendered over to rehabs and things of that nature, they, of course, have to be placed and there’s not a lot of facilities anymore,” said Coon. “So the biggest part of our job is to educate the public on why it’s important to do their part when they find an injured or an orphaned animal to get it to the place it needs to go, so we’re sending more animals out into the wild to be where they’re supposed to be.”
To find a nearby rehabber, Coon said, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has a list of animal rehabilitation organizations organized by county at: https://www.wildlifedepartment.com/law/rehabilitator-list . Three Forks most often works with Wild Heart Ranch out of Foyil and Wild Care out of Noble.
Many visitors to the center are regulars. Crystal Staton and Jimmy Staton, 10, said they both come to the nature center frequently and have recently started volunteering. Jimmy’s favorite place at Three Forks is Pretty Girl’s enclosure, as he is a fan of birds.
“Eagles are my favorite,” said Jimmy.
Coon said Jimmy is a very inquisitive kid – a “natural” – and enjoys talking to visitors about the center’s critters. When he grows up, Jimmy said, he likely wants to work with animals.
For kids wanting to get out into the outdoors this season, Three Forks Nature Center will host a youth fishing derby on June 3. The event is free, but spots are limited. Those interested can contact sierra.coon@travelok.com to reserve a space.
There are also several events happening all summer long at the rest of Sequoyah State Park. Recreation Specialist Mike Robinson said every Friday, The Lodge will host a sunset tram cruise through the park. Robinson said the summer will be busy, and many types of activities will be offered, including guided hikes, stargazing, tennis lessons, horseshoe and cornhole tournaments, karaoke, bingo, movies, fishing groups for kids, and more.
“And with the anticipation of the restaurant coming back in whatever time frame [that it does], we look forward to a lot of people just hanging out after their meal, watching the movies, and then by that [location], they’ll see the sunset tram and then we’ll go by the nature center – we’ll get a lot more diverse people coming in and seeing what’s going on,” said Robinson.
Robinson said guests can sign up for these events at The Lodge and do not have to be staying onsite to participate.
Three Forks Nature Center recently welcomed one more newcomer that Coon has been looking forward to for a while: a new assistant naturalist.
“I’ve just been waiting so long to get a new staff [member] so we can start rolling out better ideas and get things kind of flowing. It’s hard to try to like do events when you’re short-staffed. I’m really excited to get everything done again,” said Coon. “I’m looking forward to the summer [and] getting people out into the park and out into nature.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.