The Oklahoma and Cherokee County economy appears to be bouncing back in some areas after the COVID-19 pandemic created downturns in employment and gross receipts.
When U.S. businesses began to close in March, it had an immediate impact on job rate. The unemployment rate for northeast Oklahoma in nonmetropolitan areas increased from 3.3 percent in March to 12.5 percent in April. In Cherokee County at the time, it rose from 3.5 percent to 10.9 percent, with 1,930 Cherokee Countians out of work.
Since then, the unemployment rate has slowly decreased. Throughout northeastern Oklahoma in rural areas, the jobless rate went down to 5.1 percent in August. Cherokee County meanwhile dropped to 4.8 percent.
Statewide, the unemployment rate that rose to 14.7 percent in April declined in May to 12.6 percent. And in the following months it continued until reaching 5.3 percent in September. While not as low as last year around this time, officials seem encouraged by the recent trends.
"The continued decline of unemployment claims is very promising for Oklahoma," said Shelley Zumwalt, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. "The numbers show that Oklahoma is recovering well and we're making progress as a state. The drop in claims is reflected in Oklahoma's unemployment rate declining to 5.3 percent in September. We are doing much better than the majority of other states in recovering from the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic."
In April, the state's gross receipts dropped by more than half a billion dollars. At a total of $1.08 billion, April's gross receipts were showing the repercussions of the virus, as that was a decrease of 31.8 percent from the previous April in 2019. Among the state's sources of funding, it saw sharp drops in oil and gas production tax collections over the summer.
The revenue collected from oil in July was $22.9 million - a large decline from when the state saw $80.7 million come from gas production in July of 2019.
August saw a 46.3 percent difference from the previous year, down by 35.1 million. And in September the state collected $46.4 million, a decrease of 37.2 percent the previous year.
Only one of the state's major revenue streams - individual and corporate income tax receipts - showed an increase in funding, as Oklahoma pulled in $21.9 million more than last year's September.
"Considering the major challenges the state faces, Oklahoma's economy has been weathering the pandemic-driven downturn relatively well," said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. "We still have reasons for concern in the months ahead, but the perseverance reflected in the September report is encouraging."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.