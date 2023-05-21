Choosing a long-term care facility can be one of the most difficult tasks that an individual and/or their family may ever face.
Ombudsmen for the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging can help provide information and resources to help clients make an informed decision.
The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program advocates for residents of long-term care facilities and can also act as a resource for individuals and their families needing information regarding various aspects of long-term care. A long-term care Ombudsman can help answer questions regarding how to choose and pay for long-term care. They can also provide information regarding different types of facilities and how to begin the process of transitioning an individual into a long-term care residence.
The program serves Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
Potential clients should first visit www.medicare.gov and access the nursing home compare portion of the website for information on recent inspection surveys and various other information, includingstaffing levels, complaint investigations and general facility information.
“Next, visit the facilities under consideration, talk to the facility administrator and take a tour of the facility. While visiting, observe the staff and see how they interact with the residents,” said Ombudsman Supervisor Scott Harding. “Observe meal service. Does the food look and smell appealing? Talk with residents and family members and see what they like and don’t like about the facility. You may also want to inquire about the different activities and specific services provided by the facility. It is also important to visit the facility during the evening or on the weekend when staffing levels may be reduced.”
Harding and Supervisor Tim Nicholson said it can be very beneficial to begin this process as early as possible even before a loved one requires a long-term care facility.
“Starting the conversation early may also allow your loved ones to participate in the discussion and decision-making process. This allows them an opportunity to voice their opinion and make known their personal preferences for long term care placement,” said Nicholson. “Beginning this process early can also help to alleviate some of the stress and tension that this situation may cause.”
For information on long-term care issues or on the Ombudsman Volunteer Program, contact Harding or Nicholson at 918-682-7891.
