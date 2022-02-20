ENID, Okla. — Mark Thomas knew regenerative agriculture was working after he started spotting more and more dung beetles in his pastures.
Thomas and his wife Annette own and operate Thomas Land & Cattle, a first-generation family farm in Meno. He said he began selecting a cattle dewormer that wouldn’t hurt the dung beetle population, as the insects help enrich the soil, improve plant growth and control flies and parasites.
“That was my first ‘aha moment’ with regenerative farming and ranching,” he said.
Thomas and Annette moved to Northwestern Oklahoma a decade ago and bought their first farm in 2013, practicing no-till farming.
About five years ago is when Thomas and Annette began focusing on regenerative agriculture, which is a practice of farming and ranching that aims to improve soil health by promoting biodiversity, decreasing tillage, reducing the use of artificial fertilizers and using regenerative grazing management for livestock.
‘Long live the soil’
Along with seeing more dung beetles, Thomas saw other fruits bearing from regenerative agriculture.
During Fourth of July one year, he said, he checked the soil temperature in a field where there was good “soil armor,” and the temperature was at 85 degrees, as opposed to the 110-degree temperature of bare soil that was tilled post-harvest.
“There are things that you can see and feel before you really start seeing some of those other responses,” he said. “You start on the journey, and you start seeing those things that are responding and how the land can respond. Then, the next thing you know, you take a soil test, and your organic matter starts to increase. Then you say, ‘OK. We’re going in the right direction.’”
Jimmy Emmons, a third-generation farmer in Leedey, Okla., and his wife Ginger have been farming and ranching together since 1980.
Emmons, who is vice president of No-till on the Plains and works for the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, has been monitoring soil health with soil testing since 2011, utilizing cover crops to enhance soil health.
In the last five years, the Emmonses have grown about 14 diverse cash crops, as well as several cover crops, which help improve the soil.
The couple also utilizes an adaptive multi-paddock grazing system on their range, and forages grown on crop ground to help keep the native grasses and soils healthy, maximize biological diversity and optimize animal health, according to No-till on the Plains.
Emmons said having healthy soil is the biggest benefit of regenerative agriculture — one of his favorite sayings is “long live the soil.”
“There’s multiple benefits, but the No. 1 is soil health and rebuilding that functioning system,” he said.
Additionally, Emmons said regenerative agriculture benefits consumers.
“The healthier the soil is, the healthier the plants are,” he said. “Healthy foods, healthy bodies.”
‘A growing thing’
Industrial agriculture has some benefits, including increased food production and employment opportunities, faster market readiness and lower consumer costs, according to the Farming Base publication.
However, some of the industrial agriculture techniques — like applying synthetic fertilizer and monocropping — can negatively affect the soil over time by reducing organic matter and releasing carbon, according to Food Print, another farm publication.
Emmons said history shows that cover crops and other regenerative agriculture practices help get nutrients into the ground and feed the soil.
“(Regenerative agriculture) is nothing new,” he said. “We’re just trying to revive it, restore it and regenerate it to get it going again.”
Emmons said some of the common things he has heard from those against regenerative agriculture include the dryness of Oklahoma; that Oklahoma gets too much rain; or that farmers or ranchers have tried and failed and gone back to other practices.
One of the hardest parts about changing to regenerative agricultural practices is having patience.
“Changing that mindset, normally, is the hardest part — trying to do something different,” Emmons said. “If you’ve been in a full tillage farm for years like I used to be for years, going to no-till and cover crops is a totally different way than we’ve always done it, and sometimes, that can play mind games with you. ... If you have a hiccup, look at what went wrong and try to fix it instead of quitting.”
Thomas said there’s been a learning curve when it comes to regenerative agriculture, saying some of the lessons he’s learned is that planting a cover crop might fail and that soil takes time to wean off of chemicals.
However, when the cover crop is successful or after finally getting to a place where input is reduced, Thomas said the benefits are far greater than “what you could put your pencil to.”
“Getting those soils back to a more natural soil biology and more natural nitrogen sources, ... that’s your goal. That’s what you’re trying to achieve,” he said.
Emmons said numerous farmers and ranchers throughout Oklahoma, like him and Thomas, practice regenerative agriculture, saying it’s a “growing thing” that he hopes continues to catch on.
“(Regenerative agriculture) was that way to start with. It was functioning, and we degraded it, so what’s the challenge for us not to regenerate it,” he said. “We should embrace that concept because we’ll be better off in the long run. ... We’ll have healthier food. We’ll lessen the effects of the drought and the flooding, and in these wild, extreme weather events that we’re in — that’s very important.”
