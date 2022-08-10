A Wagoner man has been found guilty by a federal jury of murder in the first degree in Indian Country, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
George McEntire Smith, 22, also was found guilty of causing the death of a person by use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The jury trial began with testimony on Aug. 1, and concluded on Aug. 5, with the guilty verdicts. Based on the verdicts, Smith is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
During the trial, evidence was presented that on April 8, 2021, Jimmy Earl Arthur, 69, was shot and killed inside his residence in Wagoner. The physical evidence indicated that Arthur was shot twice in the back of the head, at a relatively close distance, with a .25-caliber firearm. Smith told responding officers that he was with Arthur when unknown intruders entered the residence, shot Arthur, then fled. Subsequent investigation revealed that Smith was in possession of a .25-caliber firearm several hours before the victim was killed and that Smith’s account of how the killing occurred was inconsistent with the physical evidence at the scene.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because Smith is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation.
Timothy D. DeGiusti, U.S. Chief District Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. The sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report and Smith will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal until then.
