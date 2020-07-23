Tahlequah is expected to welcome First Lady Melania Trump, after the Cherokee Nation invited her to visit the tribe and see its advances in health care for Natives.
“We invite First Lady Melania Trump to tour our state-of-the-art Outpatient Health Center and first medical school on tribal land in the nation, which is wrapping up construction in Tahlequah,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a statement. “Anytime we can showcase that tribal nations are thriving and strong, doing good work on behalf of children and our communities, we welcome the opportunity with open arms.”
Thursday, Mrs. Trump was briefed on the President’s Task Force on Protecting Native American Children in the Indian Health Service System, according to the White House. The task force was reportedly organized to provide recommendations to deter, mitigate, and respond to any allegations of future child sexual abuse in the IHS.
The First Lady expressed gratitude to the tribe for the invitation during the briefing. No date has been set, but she plans to make a visit when it is feasible to do so.
“I know that this administration inherited many of these problems, but I am very proud that you are still working to protect children to prevent such abuse from happening again, or if and when it does, to immediately mitigate it,” First Lady Trump said in a statement from the White House. “I am sure that the men and women of the Indian Health Service share that goal, and I look forward to following up to ensure that they have the training and resources they need to provide the finest possible care to Native American communities.”
