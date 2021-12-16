Dianne Barker Harrold, the first female Native American district attorney in the state of Oklahoma, died Saturday, Dec. 11.
Baker Harrold was instrumental in the founding of Help In Crisis, which serves battered women and their children in 14 counties and operates a domestic violence shelter in Tahlequah. She received her Bachelor of Social Work from Northeastern State University in 1984, and her Juris Doctorate from Tulsa University Law School in 1987.
As an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, Barker Harrold served as a judge for 13 Native tribes. She was district attorney for District 27 for eight years, 1995-2002, and during that time, she established drug courts in each of the four counties: Cherokee, Sequoyah, Adair and Wagoner. She was known as an innovator and leader of services for victims of crime, and a fierce advocate for battered women. She also educated professionals at workshops throughout the U.S.
Barker Harrold’s advocacy for battered women and crime victims earned her numerous awards over the years, including the Women Holding Up the World Award from the National Coalition Against Sexual Assault; the Heart of Gold Award; and the Shining Star Award from the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. She was twice elected Oklahoma Outstanding District Attorney, as well as Oklahoma State Prosecutor for Bikers Against Child Abuse.
Barker Harrold was the first district attorney in Oklahoma to create a Victims Services Unit staffed by trained advocates. After a mass shooting in Roland, she coordinated with the Red Cross to offer services for counseling and victims rights notifications and mental health professionals. Through her work, she was able to speed up the victim notification process by using custom software created by her own staff. She added court support kits offering toys, snacks, and blankets for children waiting to testify, and she created the first closed-circuit children’s interview room which used portable cameras to obtain video testimonies of children in four county courthouses.
Barker Harrold was named Distinguished Alumnus at Northeastern State University, and received the National Crime Victim Service Award presented by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who served under President Barack Obama. Near the end of her professional career, she served as an attorney for the tribal council of the Cherokee Nation.
She was mother to three daughters, and grandmother to 13.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Church in Stilwell.
Sara N. Brown, Ph.D. is an professor emeritus of Northeastern State University. Pam Moore contributed to this story.
