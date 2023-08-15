Over the summer Northeastern State worked on new initiatives for student-athletes.
NSU’s Assistant Athletic Director of External Operations, Andrew Fletcher has been working hard this summer to secure deals with myNILpay, Tahlequah Lumber, and Local Bank. myNILpay helps move NSU’s name-image-likeness innovative forward.
“At NSU, we strive to find ways to stay current and provide the best possible experience for our student-athletes,” said Fletcher.
The biggest piece of advancement is the myNILpay. This initiative allows fans to directly put money in players' pockets.
“[It] ultimately opens new opportunities for our student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness while allowing donors and potential donors a way to compliantly provide monetary support directly to our student-athletes,” said Fletcher. “We are also currently working with myNILpay through their new Collaborative program offering.”
Shortly after Fletcher and NSU announced the myNILpay, a pair of sponsorships came out. Tahlequah Lumber and Local Bank were recently brought on as all-sports sponsor.
“Both Tahlequah Lumber and Local Bank have been long-time supporters of NSU, including NSU Athletics,” said Fletcher. “We are proud to continue our partnership with them as they have become All-Sports Sponsors and share our goal of providing a top-level student-athlete experience at NSU.”
Bringing in these sponsors helps contribute to the expansion of NSU athletics.
“We wouldn’t be able to function without our incredible local supporters,” said Fletcher. “I believe the mutual goal of creating opportunities and providing the best student-athlete experience possible at NSU is why we all chose each other as partners.”
Setting up these partnerships is important for any school but especially so for NSU. As a Division-2 school, NSU has to still fight bigger schools in recruiting battles.
“In order to compete for conference championships in the MIAA and national prominence within all of D2, our coaches need the opportunity to recruit at the maximum allowable scholarships for their sport according to NCAA policies,” said Fletcher. “Corporate Sponsorships are important for ensuring we have the best, up-to-date facilities and that we are providing a top-class student-athlete experience.”
These initiatives are important for D2 programs. While many smaller programs have not seen the importance of NIL, Fletcher and NSU have dived right in.
“NIL is fairly new but can play a big role in the recruiting process of student-athletes from all across the country,” said Fletcher. “We have to stay ahead of the trends and be strategic in our NIL partnerships to ensure we’re in the conversation to recruit the best student-athletes to NSU.”
