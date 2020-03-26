Passers-by couldn't help but smile—a rarity during a global pandemic.
For a short window of time Wednesday a little corner of Will Rogers Blvd. was in bloom.
Bailey Robinson and Adrienne Bethel, owners of Crooked Roots, a flower shop on main street, wanted to spread a little sunshine during an otherwise bleak time.
"It all started with where we get our flowers. Our supplier, our industry, it's been impacted by everything. We're not able to get shipments in from Netherlands or Japan. The people we get them from can't get them either," said Robinson
She said as a non-essential business, their flower wholesaler, Greenleaf Wholesale in Tulsa, had until noon yesterday to sell any flowers and close up shop.
"They had tons of product they were going to be put in the dumpster," she said. "They said florists come get them for free, they only asked that we spread them back out to our community. So that's what we did."
A handwritten, chalkboard sign told anyone who happened by the flowers were free for the taking.
"A lot of people don't get to go out on their normal routine, we hoped with the installation for a little bit today people would be able to see something really beautiful to get their mind off of things," Robinson said. "And we encouraged people to grab some flowers and add them to your home to brighten things up—since you're going to be spending some extra time there."
She said they're putting together bouquets for nursing home, fire departments and hospitals.
"A couple people poked their heads in to say thank you. We've had a great social media response and have even had people posting pictures of themselves on the bench with all the flowers around them. That's what we were hoping for, a little bright spot in the day," she said.
She said Crooked Roots is doing okay amid the crisis so far.
"We specialize in weddings, and so far they've all been postponed, not canceled. We are letting the brides reschedule with no extra fees or anything…We're all in this together," she said.
When chaos struck, these business partners got creative.
"We also have a gift shop. We launched all of our gift shop products online and are offering free local deliver to the Claremore area, and we're shipping products," Robinson said. "We kind of changed our business strategy a little bit."
Currently, fans of the shop are raving over Crooked Roots' "Quarantine kits.
"We popped out quarantine kits- little bundles of gift shop products just to bring a little levity to things. The most popular right now is 'Keep Calm and Flatten the Curve' which features a bath bomb, lavender bubble bath, and a lavender candle. But we also have 'We Make A Great QuaranTEAM' which features one flower grow kit (Zinia or lavender), one 'Love you' Card, and a pair of earrings."
She said the kits can be delivered anywhere in Claremore, Owasso or Tulsa or shipped anywhere in the U.S.
Robinson added, "Everything is a little dark right now, we just wanted a moment of brightness."
