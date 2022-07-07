Federal authorities are investigating a fire that took the lives for a former Muskogee city official and her husband Thursday morning.
Former Muskogee City Planning Director Tish Callahan, 64, and her husband Rodney Callahan, 65, died when their house in southeast Muskogee was destroyed by fire.
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons said the original call came into Muskogee County at 2:51 a.m.
"We called the state fire marshal, and they wouldn't come out because the victims were Native Americans," he said. "So, we called the ATF."
Around 6 a.m., Cherokee Nation Marshals, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and investigators with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office were notified. At 10 a.m., members of the Brushy Mountain Volunteer Fire Department continued spraying water on smoldering embers.
ATF agents, including an accelerant investigating officer and K-9, began searching the rubble for evidence leading to a possible cause.
Several city officials expressed shock upon hearing the news of the death of their former colleague and her husband.
"It broke my heart into a million little pieces," said Muskogee Mayor the Rev. Marlon Coleman when he received the news. "I would always refer to (Tish) as 'the lady on the voicemail.' Years and years ago, the church was trying to do something, but we were doing it wrong. It was going to cost us a bunch of money that we didn't need to spend. Some lady kept leaving us voicemails from the city. It was Tish saying, 'You want to do this instead.'"
Callahan worked for the City of Muskogee for 26 years, having retired this past February. The lifelong Muskogee native started as a secretary with the city, eventually receiving a promotion to assistant city planner in 1999 and served in that capacity until her appointment in 2019 as planning director.
The Callahans were members of The Brick.Church, where their son Jared is a pastor.
Former Mayor Wren Stratton remembered Callahan as someone who did her job without much fanfare.
"What she has done for this community, her impact on this community is huge," Stratton said. "She was such a lovely person to work with. She was super knowledgeable about all the code and historic district. She pulled all kinds of grant money into the community."
Gary Garvin, general manager of the Muskogee Regional Development Authority, said there was probably not a better person to represent the city than Callahan.
"She volunteered for everything and helped everybody in every situation," Garvin said. "When it came to city business, she worked with everybody that came in — helped them to get where they needed to be."
The Callahans' daughter Elizabeth said all she wishes is that her parents be thought of in an honorable way.
"They loved this city," she said. "Mom loved working for the city and loved reading the paper every day."
