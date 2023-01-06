MUSKOGEE – A man who announced his candidacy for Cherokee Nation office was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, on a complaint of lewd and indecent proposals to a minor.
John Lowrimore, 39, was arrested by Muskogee County Sheriff's officials at the QuikTrip at U.S. 69 and West Shawnee Bypass at approximately 3:45 p.m.
Sheriff's Department Investigator Kile Turley said Lowrimore was taken into custody and is being held at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility. Turley said the arrest of Lowrimore was part of a sting operation.
"He was messaging a Facebook account that I run as a 15-year-old girl," Turley said. "He started messaging on Jan. 3 asking for different things which led up to (Thursday) on making the arrest. He was at the location to meet the girl."
Within the past two weeks, Lowrimore had declared online his intentions to become a candidate for principal chief of Cherokee Nation and a Cherokee Nation Tribal Council at-large position.
Lowrimore had previously sought to become Muskogee's 50th mayor in 2020 and ran for a seat on Muskogee's City Council in three other elections.
Turley said the only alert to Lowrimore was his being friends with the person on the Facebook account.
"I don't know how long they had been friends for," Turley said. "He messaged the account, and I continued the conversation."
Turley said the conversations got intense over the two-day period before Lowrimore's arrest.
"Everywhere from wanting to buy her underwear to wanting to have sex with her," he said. "I don't know him well, but looking through his history, it's been quite a while since he's been arrested. This is the third time we've apprehended someone that came from the Facebook account."
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons, who was present when Lowrimore was arrested, said he's proud when the work his deputies and investigators put in pays off.
"Our investigations team, they're so diverse we never know what they're working on," Simmons said. "They do the best they can to make our community safer. I'm really grateful for their hard work."
The Cherokee Nation Election Commission was asked whether such actions would disqualify Lowrimore from seeking office. This reply was received from Marcus Fears: "The Cherokee Nation Election Commission is not authorized by Cherokee Law to give Formal Opinions or informal legal opinions. Only the Attorney General of the Cherokee Nation can give Formal Opinions that have the Force of law until overturned by a Cherokee Nation Court. You may seek an opinion from your own legal counsel or from the office of the Attorney General. You are also referred to the Cherokee Nation Election Law (Title 26 of the Cherokee Nation Code Annotated) for Guidance on your question. Please see attached section of the Election Law dealing with Qualifications. The full Election Law can be found here: https://election.cherokee.org/media/fbskrpnc/legislative-act-14-22.pdf
The document has nearly 50 pages, with many of the clauses rescinded by the Tribal Council.
