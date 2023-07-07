A former Stilwell Public School teacher was charged with a six-count indictment for sexual abuse of a minor.
Lawrence Fourkiller, 47, was charged with federal child sexual abuse charges with a child under the age of 12 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The indictment further alleges the defendant engaged in sexual contact with multiple students.
The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson of the Eastern District of Oklahoma and Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray of the FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office.
Fourkiller was charged in the Eastern District of Oklahoma with offenses related to his alleged abuse of a student entrusted to his care, after being taken into custody without incident by DFW Airport Police on June 28, 2023. The arrest was in coordination with FBI Oklahoma City and FBI Dallas.
The FBI and Stilwell Police Department are investigating the case.
Stilwell Police Chief Chad Smith said the case was turned over to the FBI after the initial abuse came to light.
“We assist as asked,” Smith said.
If convicted, the former teacher could face a life in prison for the alleged sexual abuse and sexual contact with students.
Anyone with information regarding Fourkiller’s conduct is asked to please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770 or LFVictims@fbi.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.