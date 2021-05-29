Fort Gibson National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Fort Gibson National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday. For the safety of staff and families, this year's ceremony will not be open to the public.
Bill Rhoades, director, Fort Gibson/Fort Sill national cemeteries, said that despite COVID-19, the cemetery will still do its best to honor America’s fallen.
“Everyone is clearly aware that we are representing the entire community who are unable to attend due to safety concerns from COVID-19,” said Rhoades. “I love this community and I am touched by the community’s humble, reverent approach to this year’s ceremony.”
Tim Smith, American Legion Post 20 commander and vice mayor of Fort Gibson, will serve as the keynote speaker.
Other speakers will include Jason McClellan, director, Muskogee VA Regional Office, and Mark Morgan, director, Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System. Former State Rep. Jerry McPeak, District 13, will serve as the master of ceremonies.
Fort Gibson National Cemetery is open for visitors throughout the weekend. Information: (918) 478-2334.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.