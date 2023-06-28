FORT GIBSON — The 15th annual sweet corn festival will take place from June 30-July 1.
The event will be from 4-10 p.m. on June 30 and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on July 1. The
The two-day event is a fundraiser to support services the legion provides for area veterans. Naturally the corn is the main attraction: Roasted, fried, boiled, and popped —but especially Stach’s Famous Corn Succotash. The corn-eating contest is always exciting.
The festival has a great group of sponsors and vendors this year. Over 69 booths to choose from, water slides for the kids, Emersumnice Brewery beer tent for the 21 and over crowd, axe throwing, petting zoo, and so much more.
Those with the festival want to thank Northeastern Health Systems, Century 21 Clinkenbeard, Airtopia Owasso, Apex Cinema’s in Muskogee and Tahlequah, The Castle of Muskogee, Walker Family Dentistry, First Star Bank, Keith Hardware, Simple Simons, Charlies Chicken, Sonburst Graphics, Utica Park Clinic, Northeastern State University, Cherokee Nation, Refresco, Emersumnice Brewery, Lyon’s BBQ, Dogwood Creek, Harps, VIP Technology Solutions, The Canebrake, T-Mobile, Ryan Gassaway Law, and many more for being this year’s sponsors.
The event will have free admission and be pet friendly.
Wrist bands are available for sale for the waterslide area for $5 per day or $8 for both days.
They will have a passport program going on for a chance to win cold hard cash.
