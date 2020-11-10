Name and rank: Corporal/Airman 2nd Class Frank Robert Lamb
Branch of service: Army and Air Force
Current location: Twin Oaks, Oklahoma.
Family: Ruby Lamb, wife; Terry Lamb, son, of Chewy; Marla Roberts, daughter, of Oaks; Toni York, granddaughter, of Tahlequah; Jolene Cook, granddaughter, of Tahlequah; and LaCosta Napier, granddaughter, of West Fork, Arkansas.
Active duty: In the Army, he was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, and Honolulu, Hawaii, 1953-1955; in the Air Force, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Johnson Island, Hawaii, 1957-1961.
Special memory: His fondest memories were six months he spent on Johnson Island, Hawaii.
