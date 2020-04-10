Here's a look at our weekend TDP lineup, which includes our Business & Farm page. Thanks for being understanding, because things change quite often right now! Linda Axley is this week's Quick 5 feature.
• Grant Crawford sees what folks think about the extra powers granted to the governor during the pandemic.
• Sheri Gourd interviews a COVID-19 victim who is recovering.
• What are you using your stimulus checks for? Keri Thornton finds out.
Have a safe weekend, Happy Easter, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress tomorrow at 9 a.m. for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.