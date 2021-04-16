developing
Friday, April 16: GOOD MORNING!
Obituaries
COOKSON [mdash] age 73. Hull Technician Chief. Died April 9th in Little Rock, AR. Services April 17th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Cookson-Proctor Cemetery. Visitation April16th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Wellling
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donald E Hoyt 88 year old Missionary transitioned April 7, 2021. Services pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 89. Former Air Force Master Sergeant. Died March 28th in Tahlequah, OK. Celebration of Life April 16th at the Summerlin Family Farm.
