Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.