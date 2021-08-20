Our Friday TDP is digital only and we'll have updates on COVID numbers at some local schools, along with our A&E page, and these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton talks to firefighters about how they work to save animals.
• Grant Crawford racks 'em up for a game of pool – or billiards, if you prefer.
• Brian King shares some words of wisdom on  living life to the fullest.

Tags

Trending Video