Friday, Aug. 27: GOOD MORNING!
Our Friday TDP is digital only, but it has our A&E page – many people's favorite – plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton has a preview on the upcoming Labor Day holiday, with outlooks for the lake and river.
• Grant Crawford checks out the Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meeting.
• Brian King has a feature on National Women's Equality Day.
Obituaries
[mdash] age 65. Homemaker. Died August 20th in Tahlequah, OK. Private family services.
[mdash] age 58. Laborer. Died August 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation August 25th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] Geneva Louise Silk Haworth born in Talhaquah in to Charlie and Gracie Silk died in Tulsa on August 19th 2021.Will have a graveside service in Muskogee at Greenhill on the 24th at 11am.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chief Chat: Oklahoma needs to legalize protecting students from COVID-19
- Two new COVID deaths reported in Cherokee Co.
- TPS braces for all-virtual learning possibility
- POLICE BEAT 8-22-21: Officers deal with suspects toting drugs
- Some at Tenkiller in quarantine; Grand View gets first virus cases
- Tahlequah School Board votes against joining lawsuit against state over masking policy
- Old NSU theater, FBC building demolished
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-24-21: Some suspects telling officers to take them to jail
- COLUMN: People who believe 'The Big Lie' deception targets
- Woman pulls knife, victim wields gun to defend himself
Images
Commented
