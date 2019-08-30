We'll be covering the Cherokee National Holiday, but since that paper is printed Saturday, some of that stuff (including the State of the Nation) won't be in our print edition until Tuesday. However, we will have some of the coverage on our website Saturday and Sunday, including videos and slide shows, so check there for Holiday features! Otherwise, for the weekend, we'll have our usual Business & Farm pages, plus these stories:
• Our Quick 5 feature this week will be Mike Brown, current Cherokee County commissioner and former state rep.
• Sheri Gourd will be on hand to kick off the new season at Hunter's Home (formerly the Murrell Home).
• Grant Crawford will have a political roundup.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. (or whenever you get a minute) for Saturday Forum!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.