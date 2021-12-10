Friday, Dec. 10: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Obituaries
[mdash] age 84 of Cookson, OK. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 in Bartlesville, OK. Services Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation Sunday, December 12th, 2021 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Tom passed on dec.7th 2021. He is proceeded in death by his parents. He left behind two daughters Amanda & Sunya. 4 grandkids: Kenny Ricky, Sara and shian
[mdash] age 88 of Tahlequah, OK. Artisan. Died December 6th in Tahlequah, OK. Services December 10th at 2:00pm at Rocky Ford Community Center. Burial at Bill Batt Cemetery. Visitation December 9th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 86 of Cookson, OK. Computer Engineer. Died Saturday, December 4th, 2021 in Cookson, OK. No services planned.
