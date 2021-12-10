developing
Friday, Dec. 10: GOOD MORNING!
Sorry we're late... lots going on, and most of it not good. Our Friday TDP is digital only, and will feature our A&E page, plus these stories and more:
• What's up with eggnog? Grant Crawford finds out.
• Brian King rounds up some other holiday needs and plans from local organizations.
• Keri Thornton covers the Women in Business event.
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Tom passed on dec.7th 2021. He is proceeded in death by his parents. He left behind two daughters Amanda & Sunya. 4 grandkids: Kenny Ricky, Sara and shian
[mdash] age 88 of Tahlequah, OK. Artisan. Died December 6th in Tahlequah, OK. Services December 10th at 2:00pm at Rocky Ford Community Center. Burial at Bill Batt Cemetery. Visitation December 9th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 86 of Cookson, OK. Computer Engineer. Died Saturday, December 4th, 2021 in Cookson, OK. No services planned.
[mdash] 73, of Eufaula, former educational counselor and softball coach at Bacone College Visitation: Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home, Eufaula.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify body found in Norris Park restroom
- Airport officials call aircraft crash 'bizarre' after finding no pilot or passengers
- Council upholds dog's ban; Baker suggests Chaffin be brought back
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 12-5-21: Wanted couple nabbed in traffic stop
- Sheriff's office identifies man whose body was dumped
- Gunshot victim's details lead to assailant's arrest
- Christmas parade brings back sense of normalcy to city
- Sequoyah boys’ basketball in a new era
- HSCC transport coordinator stepping down
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.