Here's a quick rundown on expected stories for our weekend TDP, which will include our Tribal and Business & Farm pages:
• Renee Fite has a feature on Beth Herrington, whose statue was unveiled last week.
• Grant Crawford will do the drive-thru at Bancfirst and visit with Santa.
• Sheri Gourd has the third in her four-part series on holiday gift ideas.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you