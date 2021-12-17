developing
Friday, Dec. 17: GOOD EVENING!
Our weekend paper is a big one, both print and digital, and has our usual Tribal and Business & Farm pages. And our staff has these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton looks at some precautionary measures, with an update on the death at Norris Park.
• Brian King has the fourth and final in his holiday gift series, this time on stocking stuffers and last-minute buys.
• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup, this one on McGirt.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at 9 a.m. tomorrow at www.facebook.com/tdpress for Saturday Forum, when we will discuss the attempts to prevent float operators from using public access areas.
