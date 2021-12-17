Here are a few tidbits we'll have in the Friday TDP (digital only), which includes our A&E pages:
• Keri Thornton takes a look at Drunk and Drugged Driving Month – relevant especially during the holidays.
• Brian King explains a few things for the kiddos to do once school is out for the holidays.
• Grant Crawford checks out the festive (also known as "ugly") sweaters at the high school.

Trending Video