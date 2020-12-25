MERRY CHRISTMAS! HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Check out our weekend TDP, which includes our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, plus these stories and more:

• Keri Thornton has an update on the task force.

• Keri also checks on some key city projects for 2021.

• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup.

• Grant checks out some winter boots, too!

• Logan Curtis tells you about winterizing your car.

Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.tahlequahdailypress.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!

