Merry Christmas to you and yours! We won't have the Friday digital TDP this week, since it's Christmas, but the items you would have expected to see in that paper (A&E Calendar, opinion columns, etc.) will appear online and in the weekend edition, which is both print and digital format. We're working on that edition right now, and it includes our Tribal and Business & Farm pages, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton has an update on the task force.
• Keri also checks on some key city projects for 2021.
• Grant Crawford has his weekly Political Roundup.
• Grant checks out some winter boots, too!
• Logan Curtis tells you about winterizing your car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.