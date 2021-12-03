Friday, Dec. 3: GOOD AFTERNOON!
[mdash] age 83 of Tahlequah, OK. Nursery Worker. Died November 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services December 8th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Long Springs Cemetery. Visitation December 7th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 63 of Pryor, OK. Heavy Equipment Operator. Died Thursday, November 25th, 2021 in Pryor, OK. Visitation Monday, December 6th, 2021 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside memorial at a later date.
[mdash] NAME: Sadie A. O'Kelly, age 81, educator of Muskogee, Oklahoma, transitioned November 30, 2021. Services are pending. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
died Nov 30 in Tulsa. Visitation Friday, Dec 3, 4 to 6 pm Hart Funeral Home. Service Saturday, Dec 4, 2 pm First Baptist Church, Tahlequah. Burial at Molly Field Cemetery
[mdash] age 45 of Leach, OK. Carpenter. Died November 24th in Rose, OK. Services December 6th at 2:00pm at Kansas High School Gymnasium. Burial at Long Prairie Cemetery. Visitation December 3rd from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
