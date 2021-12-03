Friday, Dec. 3: GOOD MORNING!
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] NAME: Sadie A. O'Kelly, age 81, educator of Muskogee, Oklahoma, transitioned November 30, 2021. Services are pending. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
died Nov 30 in Tulsa. Visitation Friday, Dec 3, 4 to 6 pm Hart Funeral Home. Service Saturday, Dec 4, 2 pm First Baptist Church, Tahlequah. Burial at Molly Field Cemetery
[mdash] age 45 of Leach, OK. Carpenter. Died November 24th in Rose, OK. Services December 6th at 2:00pm at Kansas High School Gymnasium. Burial at Long Prairie Cemetery. Visitation December 3rd from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 81 of Tahlequah, OK. Sales. Died Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial service Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff seeking help in identifying body found dumped
- Sheriff's office identifies man whose body was dumped
- Adair Co. man arrested for killing infirm father
- POLICE BEAT 11-30-21: Clerk's office staffer to cops: You're 'messing up'
- Jill Biden to visit Cherokee immersion school in Tahlequah Friday
- POLICE BEAT 12-1-21: Intoxicated woman picked up while walking to Muskogee
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 11-30-21: Deputies catch several with heroin, meth
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 12-2-21: Felon picked up with meth, pills
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
- Oklahoma man jailed after football watch party turns deadly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.