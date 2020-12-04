developing
Friday, Dec. 4: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Here's a little of what we'll have for you in the weekend TDP, which is in both digital and print formats – and includes our Tribal and Business & Farm pages:
• Grant Crawford sits down for a conversation with BancFirst President Mark Gish, who is retiring.
• Sheri Gourd has the second in her four-part series on holiday gift ideas.
• Keri Thornton wraps up her series on how the pandemic has affected business at the courthouse.
Have a great weekend, and don't forget to join us at www.facebook.com/tdpress at 9 a.m. tomorrow for Saturday Forum!
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 90. Pastry Baker. Died November 27th. Funeral Services December 7th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist Church. Burial at Cookson Proctor Cemetery. Visitation December 6th from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 68. Actor. Died November 26th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services were held December 4th at Reed-Culver Chapel. He was laid to rest at Tyler Springs Cemetery in Stilwell, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67. Customer Service Representative. Died November 25th in Fayetteville, AR. Memorial Services December 1st at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- After 44 years, Stafford retires from Reasor's
- Claims dismissal against TPD officers reversed
- Chemical to fight COVID now available
- DEMONSTRATORS DEFENDED: 'Rain or shine,' kneel at noon group continues effort
- NHS expands ICU capacity
- Most experts say 'faithless electors' can't change the presidential vote
- Local businesses urged to take part in '20 Christmas 'reverse parade'
- Seven local APA students preparing for regional competitions
- FULL COMMAND: Lady Tigers blast Skiatook, pack a punch in season opener
- POLICE BEAT 12-1-20: Woman disturbs the peace multiple times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.